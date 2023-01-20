USS Chancellorsville Phalanx maintenance

230120-N-BN445-1131 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Francisco Morales, from Long Beach, California, left, and Chief Fire Controlman Wayne Whalen, from San Diego, California, work on the Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

