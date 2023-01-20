USS Chancellorsville Phalanx maintenance

230120-N-BN445-1269 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) From left to right, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Francisco Morales, from Long Beach, California, Chief Fire Controlman Wayne Whalen, from San Diego, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class James Yates, from Rome, New York, work on the Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

