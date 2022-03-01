1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022

A section of M1A2 SEP V3 tanks and a JLTV with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division go down a road to their next Area of Operations during Platoon Situational Training Exercises (STX) at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan. 4th, 2022.

