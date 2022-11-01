Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022 [Image 8 of 19]

    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    Tanks with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division return from Platoon/Company Situational Training Exercises (STX) at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan.12, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 07:16
    Photo ID: 7596509
    VIRIN: 220112-A-RL155-565
    Resolution: 3411x3411
    Size: 0 B
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022 [Image 19 of 19], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    Situational Training Exercise(STX)
    M1A2 Abrams MBT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT