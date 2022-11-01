Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022 [Image 2 of 19]

    1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    A M88 Hercules with Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division return from Platoon/Company Situational Training Exercises (STX) at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan.12, 2022.

