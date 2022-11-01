A M88 Hercules with Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division return from Platoon/Company Situational Training Exercises (STX) at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan.12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 07:16
|Photo ID:
|7596508
|VIRIN:
|220112-A-RL155-484
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Platoon/Company STX 2022 [Image 19 of 19], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT