Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower

Ms. Allison Neilsen (left), an air traffic training manager with the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, speaks with Kuwait Air Force First Sergeant Salem Al-Harib (Right), senior air traffic controller, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 16, 2023. Due to air traffic control tower upgrades, controllers at Ali Al Salem can now look forward to improved radios, upgraded electrical equipment, and a beacon on top of the tower for increased safety measures. The cooperation between Kuwait and the United States for these upgrades will improve mission capabilities for years to come. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

