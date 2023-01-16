Aircraft parked on the flightline as seen from the Air Traffic Control Tower of Ali Al Salem Air Base on Jan. 16, 2023. Upgrades to the ATC will make it easier for controllers to direct planes and ground vehicles, improving efficiency and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7596410
|VIRIN:
|230116-F-IL807-0103
|Resolution:
|3419x2692
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT