U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Jones, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, speaks into a radio atAli Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 16, 2023. Due to air traffic control tower upgrades, controllers at Ali Al Salem can now look forward to using improved radios, upgraded electrical equipment, and having increased safety in the tower with the installment of a beacon on top of the tower. The cooperation between Kuwait and the United States will bring increased information and safety to Ali Al Salem Air Base, improving mission capabilities for years to come. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 03:16 Photo ID: 7596409 VIRIN: 230116-F-IL807-0100 Resolution: 4852x3328 Size: 2.23 MB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.