Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower [Image 4 of 6]

    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower

    KUWAIT

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Pictured is the Air Traffic Control Tower at Ali Al Salem Air Base on Jan. 18, 2023. Upgrades to the ATC tower have helped increase cooperation between Kuwait and the United States. Tower upgrades will bring increased information and safety to Ali Al Salem Air Base, improving mission capabilities for years to come. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 03:17
    Photo ID: 7596412
    VIRIN: 230118-F-IL807-0104
    Resolution: 3213x4395
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower
    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower
    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower
    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower
    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower
    Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cooperation
    Upgrades
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Partnership
    ATC
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT