Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait partnership brings upgrades to ATC Tower

Pictured is the Air Traffic Control Tower at Ali Al Salem Air Base on Jan. 18, 2023. Upgrades to the ATC tower have helped increase cooperation between Kuwait and the United States. Tower upgrades will bring increased information and safety to Ali Al Salem Air Base, improving mission capabilities for years to come. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

