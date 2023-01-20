230120-N-HG846-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 20, 2023) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Ryan Zurbano, from San Diego, combats a simulated fire during a firefighting training exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 20. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 04:28 Photo ID: 7596066 VIRIN: 230120-N-HG846-1012 Resolution: 3408x4772 Size: 1008.65 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston conducts firefighting training exercise in South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.