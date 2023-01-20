230120-N-HG846-1015 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 20, 2023) – Engineman 1st Class John Iannotti, left, from Orlando, Florida and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Ryan Zurbano, from San Diego, radio for instruction during a training exercise in an engine room aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 20. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 04:28 Photo ID: 7596065 VIRIN: 230120-N-HG846-1015 Resolution: 6550x4367 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston conducts firefighting training exercise in South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.