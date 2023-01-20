230120-N-HG846-1070 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 20, 2023) – Mineman 2nd Class Will Updegraff, from New Orleans, uses a K-90 Talisman to detect hot spots during a firefighting training exercise in an engine room aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 20. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 04:28 Photo ID: 7596060 VIRIN: 230120-N-HG846-1070 Resolution: 4968x3974 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston conducts firefighting training exercise in South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.