USS Chancellorsville Damage Control Drill

230118-N-BN445-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Yanitza Borrero assists in an aircraft firefighting (ACFF) drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), in the Philippine Sea, Jan 18. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
