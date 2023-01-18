Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chancellorsville Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Chancellorsville Damage Control Drill

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230118-N-BN445-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Yanitza Borrero assists in an aircraft firefighting (ACFF) drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), in the Philippine Sea, Jan 18. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    This work, USS Chancellorsville Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

