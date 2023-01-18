Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ships in Formation [Image 2 of 4]

    Ships in Formation

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230118-N-BN445-2070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), center, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), not pictured, steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, Jan 18. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7595982
    VIRIN: 230118-N-BN445-2070
    Resolution: 4852x3235
    Size: 427.74 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ships in Formation [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ships in Formation
    Ships in Formation
    Ships in Formation
    USS Chancellorsville Damage Control Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Shiloh
    JMSDF
    USS Chancellorsville
    USS Rafael Peralta
    JS Ashigara

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT