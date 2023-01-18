Ships in Formation

230118-N-BN445-2144 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), center, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), not pictured, steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, Jan 18. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

