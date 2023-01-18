230118-N-BN445-2152 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), center, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), right, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), not pictured, steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, Jan 18. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7595983
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-BN445-2152
|Resolution:
|5979x3986
|Size:
|976.32 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ships in Formation [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT