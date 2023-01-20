Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! [Image 3 of 4]

    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders view the flightline, Dyess Air Force Base air traffic control tower, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. Dyess is home to the C-130J, B-1B, and T-38 aircraft delivering global support anywhere on the globe in 12 hours or less. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 7595818
    VIRIN: 230120-F-QS607-1003
    Resolution: 2391x1708
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!
    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!
    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!
    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Honorary Commanders
    Community Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT