The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. Honorary commanders visited Dyess to experience the missions of the 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7595819
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-QS607-1004
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT