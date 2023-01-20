The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. Honorary commanders visited Dyess to experience the missions of the 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:04 Photo ID: 7595819 VIRIN: 230120-F-QS607-1004 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 3.07 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.