17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!

17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Greg Stephens looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. The C-130J Super Hercules is the newest version of the transport aircraft employed by the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
01.20.2023
DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
