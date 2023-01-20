17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Greg Stephens looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. The C-130J Super Hercules is the newest version of the transport aircraft employed by the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:03 Photo ID: 7595816 VIRIN: 230120-F-QS607-1001 Resolution: 2592x1852 Size: 1.53 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.