    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! [Image 2 of 4]

    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirby Graves, 317th Operational Support Squadron loadmaster, stands at the C-130J Super Hercules cargo ramp during a flight, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan 20, 2023. Dyess AFB hosted a flight to showcase the mission of the 7th Bomb Wing and the 317th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 7595817
    VIRIN: 230120-F-QS607-1002
    Resolution: 2342x1673
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Honorary Commanders
    Community Partnership

