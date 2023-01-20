Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Capt. Bennett Christman, left, is relieved by Cmdr. Carl Jappert, right, during a change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Jan. 20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7595810
    VIRIN: 230120-N-GB594-1048
    Resolution: 1700x1124
    Size: 480.95 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command
    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command
    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command
    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command
    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Change of Command
    USS New Hampshire
    SSN 778

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT