USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command

Capt. Bennett Christman, left, is relieved by Cmdr. Carl Jappert, right, during a change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Jan. 20.
