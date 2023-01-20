Capt. Bennett Christman speaks during a change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Jan. 20. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Carl Jappert relieved Christman as commanding officer of New Hampshire.
USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command
