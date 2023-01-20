USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command

Capt. Jason Pittman, commodore, Submarine Squadron Six, right, presents the Legion of Merit award to Capt. Bennett Christman, left, during a change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Jan. 20. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Carl Jappert relieved Christman as commanding officer of New Hampshire.

