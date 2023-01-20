Cmdr. Carl Jappert, prospective commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), arrives at the boat's change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Jan. 20. During the ceremony, Jappert relieved Capt. Bennett Christman as commanding officer of New Hampshire.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7595806
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-GB594-1007
|Resolution:
|1700x1111
|Size:
|882.85 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS New Hampshire Holds Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT