U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) pose with their certificates at a ceremony rewarding them for completing the Norwegian Ruck March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania Jan. 20, 2023. Soldiers that strive to complete the Norwegian Ruck March award must finish a 18.6 mile ruck march in no more than four-and-a-half hours with at least 25 pounds in a rucksack. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

