    U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony

    ROMANIA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) pose with their certificates at a ceremony rewarding them for completing the Norwegian Ruck March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania Jan. 20, 2023. Soldiers that strive to complete the Norwegian Ruck March award must finish a 18.6 mile ruck march in no more than four-and-a-half hours with at least 25 pounds in a rucksack. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 06:28
    Photo ID: 7594693
    VIRIN: 230120-A-RV289-1065
    Resolution: 5496x3288
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    101st Airborne
    Air Assault
    Norwegian Ruck March

