U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Scherk, the Commander of the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), hands Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) a certificate at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania Jan. 20, 2023. Soldiers that strive to complete the Norwegian Ruck March award must finish a 18.6 mile ruck march in no more than four-and-a-half hours with at least 25 pounds in a rucksack. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

