U.S. Army Soldier of the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stands proudly after receiving his certificate Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania Jan. 20, 2023. Soldiers that strive to complete the Norwegian Ruck March award must finish a 18.6 mile ruck march in no more than four-and-a-half hours with at least 25 pounds in a rucksack. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 06:31 Photo ID: 7594692 VIRIN: 230120-A-RV289-1060 Resolution: 6186x4437 Size: 1.55 MB Location: RO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.