    U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony

    ROMANIA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Scherk, the Commander of the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), explains the history behind the Norwegian Ruck March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania Jan. 20, 2023. Scherk gave out 17 certificates to those who completed the Norwegian Ruck March in Oct. of 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

    Ceremony
    101st Airborne
    Air Assault
    Norwegian Ruck March

