U.S. Army Soldiers Norwegian Ruck March Ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Scherk, the Commander of the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), explains the history behind the Norwegian Ruck March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania Jan. 20, 2023. Scherk gave out 17 certificates to those who completed the Norwegian Ruck March in Oct. of 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

