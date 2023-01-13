Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Essex Barge Relocation [Image 2 of 5]

    Essex Barge Relocation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 28, 2022) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) communicate during line handling as barge (APL-2) pulls into Pier 1 during a relocation in San Diego, Jan. 13, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)

    San Diego
    USS Essex
    LHD 2
    Barge
    Barracks Ship
    APL2

