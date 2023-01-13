SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2023) A tugboat tows a barge (APL-2), assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a pier relocation in San Diego, Jan. 13, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7594488
|VIRIN:
|230113-N-DZ831-0030
|Resolution:
|5363x3575
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Essex Barge Relocation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT