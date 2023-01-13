Essex Barge Relocation

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 28, 2022) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and Command Master Chief Jason Ortega, command master chief of Essex, look on as a barge (APL-2) pulls into Pier 1 during a relocation in San Diego, Jan. 13, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)
