SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2023) A barge (APL-2), assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), pulls into Pier 1 during a relocation in San Diego, Jan. 13, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7594492
|VIRIN:
|230113-N-DZ831-0106
|Resolution:
|5355x3570
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Essex Barge Relocation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
