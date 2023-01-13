SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2023) A barge (APL-2), assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), pulls into Pier 1 during a relocation in San Diego, Jan. 13, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 21:19 Photo ID: 7594492 VIRIN: 230113-N-DZ831-0106 Resolution: 5355x3570 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Essex Barge Relocation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.