Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrated employee achievements, recognized new arrivals and bid farewell to departing employees during the garrison's quarterly recognition ceremony on Jan. 17, 2023 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Over 50 employees were recognized during the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

