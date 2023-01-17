U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman, gives a welcome speech at the quarterly Recognition Ceremony on Jan. 17, 2023 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Over 50 employees were recognized during the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7593462
|VIRIN:
|230117-A-PB921-0005
|Resolution:
|6124x5122
|Size:
|16.35 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
