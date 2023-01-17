Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz command leadership celebrated Mr. Bob Bigelow's 60 years of combined federal service during the garrison's quarterly combined awards, hails, and farewells ceremony on Jan. 17, 2023 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. From left to right: Mr. Daniel Nagel, Works Council Chairman, Col. Reid Furman, USAG RP Garrison Commander, Ms. Bigelow, Mr. Bob Bigelow, Mr. Paul Hossenlopp, USAG RP Deputy Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, USAG RP. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 7593474
    VIRIN: 230117-A-PB921-0036
    Resolution: 5384x4472
    Size: 12.67 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony
    Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony
    Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony
    Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT