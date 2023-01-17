Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz command leadership celebrated Mr. Bob Bigelow's 60 years of combined federal service during the garrison's quarterly combined awards, hails, and farewells ceremony on Jan. 17, 2023 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. From left to right: Mr. Daniel Nagel, Works Council Chairman, Col. Reid Furman, USAG RP Garrison Commander, Ms. Bigelow, Mr. Bob Bigelow, Mr. Paul Hossenlopp, USAG RP Deputy Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, USAG RP. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

Date Taken: 01.17.2023