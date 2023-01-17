Garrison conducts quarterly Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque escorts Ms. Bigelow to the stage during the garrison's quarterly combined awards, hails, and farewells ceremony on Jan. 17, 2023 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Ms. Bigelow's husband, Mr. Bob Bigelow celebrated 60 years of combined federal service during the ceremony and received a standing ovation from the audience for his dedication to service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

