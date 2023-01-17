U.S. Air Force Col. David Fazenbaker, 62d Airlift Wing commander, welcomes students from Stafford Elementary School, Tacoma, during an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship (AIM) tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 17, 2023. AIM is a community outreach program that is designed to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 19:09
|Photo ID:
|7592662
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-CP748-1006
|Resolution:
|4735x3382
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW impacts future generations through AIM [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT