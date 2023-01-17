Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM [Image 3 of 10]

    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Fazenbaker, 62d Airlift Wing commander, welcomes students from Stafford Elementary School, Tacoma, during an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship (AIM) tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 17, 2023. AIM is a community outreach program that is designed to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 19:09
    Photo ID: 7592662
    VIRIN: 230117-F-CP748-1006
    Resolution: 4735x3382
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d AW impacts future generations through AIM [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM
    62d AW impacts future generations through AIM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIM
    community
    62AW
    Team McChord
    future generations
    Aviation Inspiration Mentorship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT