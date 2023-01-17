Students from Stafford Elementary School, Tacoma, tour a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship (AIM) event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 17, 2023. AIM is a community outreach program that is designed to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7592668
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-CP748-1010
|Resolution:
|4157x2969
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 62d AW impacts future generations through AIM [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS
