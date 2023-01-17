62d AW impacts future generations through AIM

Students from Stafford Elementary School, Tacoma, receive “swag bags” during an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship (AIM) event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 17, 2023. AIM is a community outreach program that is designed to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

