62d AW impacts future generations through AIM

A student from Stafford Elementary School, Tacoma, explores the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship (AIM) event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 17, 2023. AIM is a community outreach program that is designed to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

