230117-N-TY639-1121 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 17, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Nathaniel Harris, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, uses a needle gun to remove rust aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 17, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7591941
|VIRIN:
|230117-N-TY639-1121
|Resolution:
|4454x2965
|Size:
|997.53 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
