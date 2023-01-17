230117-N-JR318-1019 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 17, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Cesar Maestas, from Los Lunas, New Mexico, starts a welding machine aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 17, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7591938
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-JR315-1019
|Resolution:
|2432x3569
|Size:
|801.54 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT