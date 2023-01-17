Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 2 of 3]

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    USS Harry S Truman

    230117-N-NV669-1071 PORSTMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 17, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Matthew Murphy, from Rolling Ground, Wisconsin, prepares flu vaccines aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 17, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

