230117-N-NV669-1071 PORSTMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 17, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Matthew Murphy, from Rolling Ground, Wisconsin, prepares flu vaccines aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 17, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7591939
|VIRIN:
|230117-N-NV669-1071
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT