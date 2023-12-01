Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration [Image 4 of 4]

    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldier Melody Slater sings at an open microphone event to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. The third Monday in January is designated as Martin Luther King Day. The federal holiday honors the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 06:31
    Photo ID: 7591761
    VIRIN: 230112-F-SL051-1079
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration
    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration
    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration
    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Poetry
    Resilience
    MLK Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT