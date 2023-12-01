Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt Jamal Walker recites a poem he wrote for an open mic event to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. Members of the audience gathered to recognize the life of Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

