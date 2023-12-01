U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. George Linen recites an excerpt from his poem, ‘Black Currently’ to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day during an open mic event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday became a federal holiday in November 1983 and is officially observed every year on the third Monday in January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 06:31
|Photo ID:
|7591758
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-SL051-1067
|Resolution:
|5262x3512
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
