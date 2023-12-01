Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. George Linen recites an excerpt from his poem, ‘Black Currently’ to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day during an open mic event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday became a federal holiday in November 1983 and is officially observed every year on the third Monday in January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

