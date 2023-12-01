Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration [Image 3 of 4]

    Ramstein honors MLK during open mic celebration

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks to Airmen at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration open mic event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. This year marks the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” speech. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Remembrance
    Poetry
    Resilience
    MLK Day

