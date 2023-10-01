Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen

Alaska Army Guard Spc. Matthew Tucker, a flight medic assigned to Golf Company, Detachment 2, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, is lowered via hoist from an Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Mad Bull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. Army Guard aircrews conducted aerial insertion, medical evacuation and hoist operations with Special Tactics Airmen assigned to 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

