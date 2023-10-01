Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen

Special Tactics Airmen assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing transmit a 9-line medevac request to a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flying in the vicinity of Camp Mad Bull training area on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. The aircrew conducted medevac training with the 24th Special Operations Wing during its arctic operations exercise. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

